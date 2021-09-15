BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.