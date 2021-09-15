Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.56

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 2155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 126,056 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $290,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.