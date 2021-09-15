Brokers Set Expectations for Cedar Fair, L.P.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

