Brokerages Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target at C$3.75

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRZ shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,085. The company has a market cap of C$158.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.