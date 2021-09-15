Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $92.00

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get The Timken alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Timken by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Timken by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.