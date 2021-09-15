Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
