Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.