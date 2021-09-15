Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$17.28

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Insiders purchased a total of 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 in the last 90 days.

TSE POU traded up C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.36. 384,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

