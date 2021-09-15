Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $116.33

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

