Brokerages Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $17.20

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextCure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 253,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTC stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

