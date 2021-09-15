Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $5.79

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 891,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

