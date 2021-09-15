Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) PT at $23.10

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,075. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

