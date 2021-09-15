Brokerages Set Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price at $14.88

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,427. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

