Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €98.80

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €98.80 ($116.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEN3 shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €78.74 ($92.64) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.29.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

