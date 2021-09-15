Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Target Price at $48.86

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.