Brokerages Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT at $12.25

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCHWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Columbia Care stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Columbia Care has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $7.89.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

