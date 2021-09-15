Brokerages Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $111.08

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,730. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.68 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,405 shares of company stock worth $91,771,087 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

