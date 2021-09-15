Brokerages Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

