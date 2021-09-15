Brokerages Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03).
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth $243,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $1,657,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UWMC opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.
UWM Company Profile
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
