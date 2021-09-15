Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.08 Million

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $140.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.23 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87,450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. The stock had a trading volume of 349,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Prothena has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

