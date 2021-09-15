Brokerages Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 372,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,678. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

