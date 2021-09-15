Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 4,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,850. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

