Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

RGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $502.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

