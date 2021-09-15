Brokerages Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $139.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.