Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). OneSpan reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 8,391.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth $206,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.41 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.56.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

