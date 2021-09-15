Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.24). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ObsEva by 448.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ObsEva by 67.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 241,684 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

OBSV stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

