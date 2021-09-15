Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,672.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,098. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after acquiring an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.