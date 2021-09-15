Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post sales of $441.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. 869,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global has a one year low of $39.78 and a one year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

