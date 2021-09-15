Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.18. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,883,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 2,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,169. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

