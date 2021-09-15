Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $4.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.73. 40,590,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,600,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $4,365,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.