BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

