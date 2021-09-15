BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

VTR stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

