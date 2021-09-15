BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 114.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 235,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

