Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,617 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises approximately 0.4% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,141. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.53 and its 200 day moving average is $247.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

