Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.20. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.38 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.76 and its 200 day moving average is $281.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

