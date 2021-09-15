Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.45. 312,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $244.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

