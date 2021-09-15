Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $110.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

