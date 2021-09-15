Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 680.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,485,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $303.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

