Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

