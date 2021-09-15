Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 18,357 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,672,720,000 after buying an additional 1,538,571 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

