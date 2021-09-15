Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Shares Down 2%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $193.75 and last traded at $193.75. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYDGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.87.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.