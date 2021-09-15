BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOXS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
BoxScore Brands Company Profile
