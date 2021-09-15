BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,698,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOXS opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Get BoxScore Brands alerts:

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BoxScore Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BoxScore Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.