Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.00430430 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004201 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.70 or 0.01046836 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

