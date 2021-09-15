Bob’s Repair Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,225.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $7,225.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

