Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $182.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

