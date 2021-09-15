Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $895,659,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.56 on Wednesday, reaching $368.97. 291,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,312,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.99. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

