Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.