Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $68,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

