Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $134,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock worth $5,416,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.99. 81,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,306,652. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

