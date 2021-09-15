Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 184,798 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,283. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

