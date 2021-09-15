BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque Sells 3,500 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BXC opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 423.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the second quarter worth $2,489,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

