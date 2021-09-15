BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque Sells 3,500 Shares

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE BXC opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.87.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.
Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.